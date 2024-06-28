Heavy Rains Lash Shimla; IMD Issues ‘Orange Warning’ for Seven Districts in Himachal Pradesh

Heavy rains battered Shimla and nearby regions on Friday, prompting the Meteorological Department to issue an 'orange warning' for "very heavy rain," thunderstorms, and lightning in isolated areas across seven of the 12 districts in the state for the upcoming weekend.

The Meteorological Department also issued a 'yellow warning' for heavy rain, thunderstorms, and lightning at isolated places on July 1 and 2, predicting a wet spell in the state until July 4. The southwest monsoon, delayed by five days, arrived in several parts of Himachal Pradesh on Thursday.

It issued an orange warning for the Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, Shimla, Sirmaur and Solan districts on Saturday and Sunday.

Following heavy rains in the early hours of Friday, the national capital experienced severe waterlogging. Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena called an emergency meeting after visuals and reports of waterlogging surfaced on social media from various parts of the city.