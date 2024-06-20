What Do IMD’s Colour-Coded Weather Alerts Mean? All Details Inside

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) frequently issues color-coded alerts to notify the public about various impending weather phenomena and their severity. These alerts are issued for adverse weather conditions such as rainfall, snowfall, thunderstorms, squalls, hailstorms, dust storms, as well as heatwaves and cold waves.

The issuance of these color codes depends on specific criteria. These codes, categorized as Green, Yellow, Orange, and Red, are determined based on the probability of an event occurring and are used for impact-based warnings that remain effective for up to five days.

When issuing rainfall alerts, the criteria are as follows: A Green alert signifies expected rainfall of less than 64 mm within a 24-hour period. A Yellow alert is issued when rainfall is forecasted between 64.5 mm and 115.5 mm over 24 hours. An Orange alert indicates an expected rainfall ranging from 115.6 mm to 204.4 mm in a day. Lastly, a Red alert is issued when the anticipated rainfall exceeds 204.5 mm within a 24-hour timeframe.

What do these color codes signify?

Green Alert: No Advisory

Indicates that a weather event is expected but does not warrant issuing any specific advisory.

No significant disruptions to daily activities are anticipated.

Yellow Alert: Be Aware

Signals adverse weather conditions that may worsen, potentially causing disruptions to daily life.

Urges people to stay informed and cautious about evolving weather conditions.

Orange Alert: Be Prepared

Issued when severe weather conditions are expected, likely leading to disruptions in transportation (road, rail, air) and power supply.

Precautionary measures should be taken as significant impact on daily routines is anticipated.

Red Alert: Take Action