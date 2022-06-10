Heavy security forces deployed in Jammu's Bhaderwah town after tensions prevailed over social media posts

Amid the prevailing tension in the Bhaderwah area of Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district, a curfew has been imposed along with the suspension of internet services and heavy security deployment in the town as precautionery measures.

"We had imposed section 144 last night, keeping in view the rumours that were being spread over a social media post yesterday. No untoward incident from any district reported so far. I appeal to the people to maintain peace," said Ashok Sharma, Kishtwar Deputy Commissioner.

The tensions flared up on Thursday after a purported video went viral in which instigating announcement was being made from a mosque in Baderwah, Jammu. Following this, a case was registered at Bhaderwah Police Station.

Police Media Centre Jammu said, "Action has been taken under the law. A case has been registered at Police Station Bhaderwah. Anyone who takes the law into their hands will not be spared."

Two separate FIRs have been registered. According to officials, the situation is under control.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh made an appeal to maintain peace and said he is in constant touch with officials.

Singh, who represents the Udhampur constituency in Lok Sabha, said that District Collector Doda and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Doda are presently camping in Bhaderwah and monitoring the situation.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor