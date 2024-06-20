Helicopters Carrying Kedarnath Pilgrims Forced to Make Emergency Landing at Rishikesh AIIMS (Watch Video)

Amid dense fog in the mountains, four helicopters, including three carrying Kedarnath pilgrims had to make emergency landings at the helipad of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Rishikesh on Wednesday afternoon. The helicopters were on their way back from Badrinath and Kedarnath and were scheduled to land at Sahastradhara helipad Dehradun.

Strong squall of wind accompanied by rains forced the pilots of these helicopters to make emergency landings at AIIMS Rishikesh. The Minister of State of Public Works Department (PWD) Brijesh Singh and his staff were on one of the helicopters that made an emergency landing at AIIMS Rishikesh. The news of emergency landings of four choppers created panic in the administration of the AIIMS.

