Helpline number to ease traffic congestion in Gurugram

Gurugram, Oct 8 In order to ensure smooth traffic movements, the Gurugram Traffic Police have issued a helpline number, 1095 for the commuters.

The officials said this has been done to ensure that the commuters do not face traffic inconveniences and no long traffic jams occur during rush hours.

"Traffic helpline number has been issued for commuters for smooth traffic movements. The calls will directly land in the traffic control room where the policemen have been appointed round the clock," Virender Vij, DCP Traffic said.

During peak hours, traffic gets slow due to the movement of huge vehicles on the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway near the Ambience Mall. Long queues of vehicles can be witnessed during rush hours at this spot which leads to traffic congestion.

Keeping this in mind, the traffic police have announced a helpline number for commuters. Commuters can call these numbers and check traffic updates before starting their journey, the police said.

“We are taking all possible measures to prevent traffic jams in the city and on the Delhi-Jipur Expressway, but commuters’ awareness and cooperation will certainly help us maintain smooth traffic flow,” an officer said.

