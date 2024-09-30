Hema Committee Report: Supreme Court Grants Interim Protection From Arrest to Actor Siddique in Rape Case; Notice Issued to Kerala Govt

The Supreme Court has granted interim protection from arrest to Malayalam actor Siddique in connection with a rape case. Additionally, the court has issued notices to the Kerala Government and other parties involved, following Siddique's anticipatory bail plea.

A bench of Justices Bela M. Trivedi and Satish Chandra Sharma has issued a notice to the Kerala government and the victim in response to Malayalam actor Siddique's appeal. The appeal was filed after the Kerala High Court denied him anticipatory bail in a rape case.

During the initial hearing, senior advocate Vrinda Grover, representing the victim, was asked about the delay in filing the complaint. She cited the Justice Hema Committee report, which highlighted the harassment and sexual exploitation experienced by women in the Malayalam film industry. In response, senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, representing Siddique, noted that the complaint was lodged in 2024, eight years after the alleged incident.

Siddique, who faces charges of rape and criminal intimidation, asserts that the female actor who filed the complaint has been subjecting him to harassment with false accusations since 2019. This case is part of a broader fallout stemming from the Justice Hema Committee report, which has prompted multiple FIRs against other prominent figures in the Malayalam film industry.

