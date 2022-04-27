Hema Malini says Mathura 'not a very clean place'

Actor-turned-politician Hema Malini on Tuesday flagged the issue of cleanliness in her parliamentary constituency Mathura.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP participated in the inaugural programme of a new government school building in Ishwariya village of Amreli district on Tuesday. Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and state Education Minister Jitu Vaghani were also present in the programme.

Addressing the gathering, Hema Malini said that she recently completed the 'Chaurai Kos Yatra', in which she covered various places associated with Lord Krishna in Mathura in Uttar Pradesh and neighbouring states of Haryana and Rajasthan. Malini said during her Yatra, she found that Mathura was not clean enough due to the huge footfall of visitors.

"In many people's imagination, Mathura is not a very clean place. The reason is that crores of people visit Mathura and the mechanism for maintaining cleanliness there is not all that good. However, we have put in lots of effort and have maintained it well," she said.

She said Mathura is a pilgrimage centre that attracts crores of tourists from across the world.

"I have been elected Member of Parliament from Mathura twice and have been trying to change many things. Our Chief Minister Yogiji (Adityanath) is helping a lot," the BJP MP added.

( With inputs from ANI )

