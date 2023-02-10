Heroin, pistol packets airdropped by drone seized in Punjab

Chandigarh, Feb 10 Punjab Police in a joint operation with the Border Security Force (BSF) recovered a parcel containing three packets of heroin, weighing 3 kg, and 0.30 bore pistol along with magazine and five cartridges from the border area in Tarn Taran.

The consignment was airdropped by Pakistan-based smugglers using a drone from across the border.

Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said on information provided by a civilian on hearing drone movement near Indo-Pak border in the Khemkaran area on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, police teams immediately shared the pin-pointed inputs with the BSF and jointly launched a combing operation in the area, which was within the radius of 1 km from the Indo-Pak border.

"On deep checking of the surrounding fields, police and BSF teams have recovered the consignment of 3 kg heroin and a pistol along with ammunition from the area of Mianwal," he said.

The development came a day after the police arrested a juvenile and recovered 15 packets of heroin, weighing 15 kg, and Rs 8.40 lakh drug money from his possession in Amritsar.

This consignment was also airdropped by Pakistan-based smugglers using a drone and the accused was going to deliver after retrieving the parcel from the border area of Kakkar village in Amritsar.

