Heroin worth Rs 7 crore seized in Assam, three teenagers arrested

Guwahati, Sep 27 Three teenage boys have been arrested from Assam’s Cachar district for smuggling a significant quantity of heroin. According to the police, the shipment came from a neighbouring state and was headed towards Maharashtra.

The market value of the seized drugs is around Rs 7 crore, the police said on Wednesday.

According to Subrata Sen, Additional Superintendent of Police (HQ) for Cachar district, a police team began a search operation in the Sonai region in Kabuganj late on Tuesday after receiving a specific tip-off.

Sen said that during the operation, the police seized drugs hidden inside a truck coming from a neighbouring state. The officer said that 1.15 kg heroin was seized from inside 88 soap boxes.

"We arrested three drug peddlers, all believed to be residents of Cachar district, from areas close to the Mizoram border" he added.

The accused have been identified as Baharul (18), Rohit (19) and Rahul Laskar (18).

"The three boys are suspected to drug transporters. We are questioning them to find the heads of the drug supply racket," an officer said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor