High Court directs Punjab to decide Amritpal’s plea to attend Parliament

Chandigarh, Nov 21 The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Friday directed the Punjab government to take a decision on jailed Waris Punjab De activist and Lok Sabha member Amritpal Singh’s petition seeking permission to attend the winter session of Parliament, starting on December 1.

The Division Bench of Chief Justice Sheel Nagu and Justice Sanjiv Berry said, “The present petition stands disposed of with the direction to (Punjab) to decide the application dated 13.11.2025 within a period of one week, preferably before the commencement of the winter session of the Parliament and communicate the order to the petitioner," the court said.

The MP’s counsel, R.S. Bains, said he has applied for temporary release under Section 15 of the National Security Act (NSA), but no decision has been taken.

“They have a provision for temporary release,” Bains said. At this, the Bench asked whether the MP had made any preparations for his participation in the Lok Sabha session.

“You are talking about rights, we will also talk about your duties as a Member of Parliament. What research have you done? What item have you prepared? Which item are you going to discuss and speak on? Or he will just be a silent spectator," Chief Justice Nagu asked.

The counsel replied that he has no instructions as he is detained far away.

Amritpal Singh, who won the Lok Sabha poll from the Khadoor Sahib constituency in Punjab, has been lodged in Dibrugarh Central Jail in Assam since April 2023, after being arrested under the National Security Act (NSA).

The 32-year-old Sikh radical Amritpal Singh, who claimed that he is inspired by slain Khalistani terrorist Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, has been under detention in Assam since his arrest in April 2023, even as nine of his other associates were brought back to Punjab this year.

Amritpal has invoked Section 15 of the NSA, which empowers the competent authority to grant parole to a detainee in exceptional circumstances.

In his plea, the radical leader has said that the Parliament is a constitutional body and, being a member of the same and a representative of the people, he should be allowed to participate in the proceedings of the House.

