High Court dismisses petition challenging Karnal bypoll

Chandigarh, April 3 The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Wednesday dismissed a petition seeking to set aside the Election Commission of India’s notification dated March 16 announcing the bypoll to the Karnal Assembly seat, which was vacated by two-time former Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

Khattar will contest the general elections from the Karnal Lok Sabha constituency.

On Tuesday, a division bench comprising Justices Sudhir Singh and Harsh Bunger had reserved its verdict on the plea.

The BJP has fielded Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, the MP from Kurukshetra in the outgoing Lok Sabha, for the bypoll to the Karnal Assembly seat.

The bypoll is slated to be held on May 25 along with the polling to the 10 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

