High turnout marks polling in constituencies that voted in Bihar's first phase

New Delhi, Nov 6 Bihar recorded an estimated voter turnout of 60.18 per cent in the first phase of its Assembly elections on Thursday even as the official time for polling came to a close at 5 p.m.

However, electors who had joined the queue before the stipulated time will be allowed to cast their vote.

A large number of women electors were seen waiting to exercise their suffrage since early Thursday morning.

In recent times, Bihar has earned the distinction of recording a higher female turnout over their male counterparts.

Among the districts that recorded the highest percentage of voting were Begusarai (67.32 per cent), Samastipur (66.65), Madhepura (65.74), Muzaffarpur (65.23 per cent).

Meanwhile, a comparatively lower turnout was logged at Sheikhpura, which was 52.36 per cent while Bhojpur recorded 53.24 per cent.

In Patna, the turnout was estimated at 55.02 per cent.

The figures are likely to increase after the final turnout figures are tallied.

Out of Bihar's 243 Assembly seats, 121 went to poll in the first phase, while the remaining 122 will go to the polls in the second round on November 11.

Results will be declared on November 14.

The current Assembly's tenure is set to expire on November 22.

Sporadic violence was also reported, including an attack on Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha's convoy in Lakhisarai and another allegedly on a Communist Party of India's vehicle in Chhapra were reported through the day.

Reports from Chhapra said that the vehicle of the sitting candidate from Manjhi, Satyendra Yadav was attacked on Thursday afternoon.

Tension gripped Lakhisarai after stones and slippers were pelted at the convoy of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from the constituency, Vijay Kumar Sinha.

The crowd reportedly surrounded him and chanted "Murdabad", stopping him from going ahead.

Amidst the ensuing chaos, security personnel stepped in to control the situation.

Terming the incident "unfortunate", Deputy CM Sinha alleged that his convoy was attacked by Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supporters.

The Election Commission has taken strong note of the incident and urged the Bihar Director General of Police (DGP) Vinay Kumar for a probe and take action.

Deputy CM Sinha has represented Lakhisarai Assembly constituency since 2010.

In February 2005, too, he won this seat, but due a fractured mandate that gave no party a majority, Bihar went to polls again in October-November the same year, when he lost to the RJD candidate.

In Bihar, the contest is largely between the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by Janata Dal-United leader and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, and the Opposition Mahagathbandhan bloc led by RJD's Tejashwi Yadav.

The presence of Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) this time may play a disruptor and influence the poll outcome in several seats.

Meanwhile, the RJD accused the administration for deliberate power cuts at "strong booths of the Mahagathbandhan with the intention of slowing down the voting".

In a strong rebuttal, the State Election Office termed it "completely baseless and misleading".

In a social media post on X, the Office of Bihar Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Vinod Singh Gunjiyal said that voting "is taking place smoothly at all polling stations in Bihar".

It added that the "The Election Commission of India is following all standard protocols to ensure that the voting process is fair, transparent, and uninterrupted".

In another instance, the RJD posted statements from three voters alleging that in "Sahibganj-98 Assembly Constituency, District- Muzaffarpur, Booth Number-147", these electors were told that that their votes had already been cast.

The same voters were later seen on a social media post from Bihar CEO showing their inked fingers and saying they had actually exercised their democratic rights.

Patna district administration, reacting to an allegation of suspension of boat services at the Nasriganj Ghat that was inconveniencing electors, refuted it saying that "Voters are moving about and exercising their voting rights in a smooth and hassle-free manner".

Among candidates in this phase are the Mahagathbandhan's Chief Ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav, BJP nominees Samrat Chaudhury and Vijay Kumar Sinha -- both incumbent Deputy Chief Ministers, State JD-U President Umesh Kushwaha and RJD's Bhola Yadav, a close aide of party chief Lalu Prasad Yadav.

Also in the fray are Bhojpuri actor Khesari Lal Yadav (RJD) and popular folk singer Maithili Thakur (BJP).

The election in Mokama will also be followed closely where JD-U candidate Anant Singh was taken in custody on charges of the murder of Dularchand Yadav recently while the latter was campaigning for JSP candidate Priyadarshi Piyush.

