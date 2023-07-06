Highly decomposed body found behind Safdarjung Hospital

New Delhi, July 6 A highly decomposed body, whose gender is yet to be identified, was found lying in an open land behind the Safdarjung Hospital here, a police official said on Thursday.

The official said that a PCR call was made to the Safdarjung Enclave police station at around 2.30 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon regarding the recovery of the body.

"Acting on the call, a police team was immediately dispatched. Crime and forensics teams have inspected the spot. We have initiated 174 CrPC proceedings. Probe is on to identify the person and the gender of the deceased," the official added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor