Hijab Row: Karnataka government denies re-exam for the students who skipped exams

After the order of the Karnataka High Court on the banning of Hijab in schools, many Muslim girls boycotted the classes as well as exams. Now the girls are worried as Karnataka Education Minister BC Nagesh on Monday said that the government would not hold re-exams for absentees.

Nagesh clarified, “Whatever the reason for the student absenting himself or herself during the exams, this year would be no different. We cannot re-organize board examinations and whatever the order says, we will follow it. It might be for hijab issue or other reasons, we will not hold examinations again."

The girls skipped the classes hoping the verdict would be in their favor. Speaking on the same Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister JC Madhuswamy said “The Karnataka High Court order has to be followed. We cannot go against it. We can accommodate students who had not attended examinations before the court verdict, but we cannot do it for those who have not attended after the ruling."

However, Nagesh also confirmed that nearly 400 students have skipped the classes.