Hijab row: SC refuses to give urgent hearing on plea challenging interim order of Karnataka HC

Supreme Court on Friday refused to give an urgent hearing on plea challenging interim order of Karnataka High Court. An appeal was filed in the Supreme Court against the Karnataka High Court's interim order calling for restraint on students from wearing Hijab or any religious attire till the matter is pending with Court.

Supreme Court said it will take up the matter at an appropriate time. The court also said that it is watching what is happening in Karnataka and in the hearing before the High Court. Supreme Court asked lawyers to not make it a national-level issue and it will interfere at an appropriate time.

Yesterday, a fresh plea was filed before the apex court challenging the Karnataka government rule on dress code in the state which has set off an ongoing controversy over wearing Hijab.

The plea was filed by Fathima Bushra, an Udupi college student, questioning the legality of the Karnataka government order, issued on February 5, 2022, prescribing guidelines for a dress code for both government and private schools, and pre-university colleges in the state in the light of the hijab controversy.