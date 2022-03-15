Hijab Row: This is what Karnataka High Court said in Hijab Verdict

Karnataka High Court on Tuesday dismissed various petitions on the Hijab ban in educational institutes.

Here's what the high court on Tuesday's verdict

1. The high court dismissed the petition filed by Muslim community girls to wear Hijab in classrooms.

2. The court is of the considered opinion that wearing of hijab by Muslim women does not form a part of essential religious practice in the Islamic faith, the court said.

3. Students can't object to uniforms prescribed by educational institutions, said HC.

4. Hc said, Prescription of uniform for students in an institution falls under the category of reasonable restrictions.

The Hijab row had erupted in January this year when the Government PU College in Udupi allegedly barred six girls wearing the hijab from entering. Following this, the girls sat in protest sat outside college over being denied entry.

After this, boys of several colleges in Udupi started attending classes wearing saffron scarves. This protest spread to other parts of the state as well leading to protests and agitations in several places in Karnataka.

As a result, the Karnataka government said that all students must adhere to the uniform and banned both hijab and saffron scarves till an expert committee decides on the issue. On February 5, the pre-University education board released a circular stating that the students can only wear the uniform approved by the school administration and no other religious attire will be allowed in colleges.