Hijab Row: Wearing of Hijab is not an essential religious practice of the Islamic faith, says HC

Karnataka High Court on Tuesday dismissed various petitions on the Hijab ban in educational institutes. The court said the wearing of Hijab is not an essential religious practice of the Islamic faith. After which Union minister Pralhad Joshi said, "I welcome the HC's decision. I appeal to everyone that the state & country has to go forward, everyone has to maintain peace by accepting the order of HC. The basic work of students is to study. So leaving all this aside they should study and be united."

However, according to Shivamogga SP BM Laxmi Prasad, section 144 has also been imposed in the district till 21 March. “Eight companies of KSRP, six companies of district armed reserve, and one company of RAF have been deployed," he said.