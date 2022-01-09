Himachal BJP delegation led by CM submits memorandum to President Kovind through Governor on PM Modi's security breach

Himachal Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) delegation led by Chief Minister Jairam Thakur on Sunday handed over a memorandum to Governor Rajendra Arlekar to be given to President Ram Nath Kovind on the security breach of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his Punjab visit demanding strict action against those involved.

The delegation also included BJP state President Suresh Kashyap.

"Prime Minister's security was breached in Punjab by some people, who possibly were there on the orders of the Punjab government. Today, we gave a memorandum to the President through our Governor demanding strict actions against the people involved," the chief minister said.

Meanwhile, Union Home Ministry has sought a report from the Punjab Government on the security breach during the Prime Minister's visit to Punjab on Wednesday.

The Prime Minister's convoy was stuck on a flyover for 15-20 minutes due to road blockage by some protestors about 30 km away from the National Martyrs Memorial in Hussainiwala.

The Prime Minister was to visit Ferozepur and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth more than Rs 42,750 crore. After the security lapse, it was decided to head back to Bathinda Airport.

( With inputs from ANI )

