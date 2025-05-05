Himachal Cabinet decides to convert part-time Class IV employees as daily-wagers

Shimla, May 5 The Himachal Pradesh Cabinet, presided over by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, on Monday decided to convert part-time Class IV employees as daily-wagers working in various departments who have completed seven years of continuous service as on March 31.

It was decided to shift the Wildlife Wing of the Forest Department from Shimla to the CPD KFW Project Office building in Dharamsala in Kangra district, and the office of the CPD KFW Project will be relocated to the vacated premises of the Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) in Dharamsala.

The Cabinet also approved the shifting of the District Jail from Mandi to the newly constructed building at Nerchowk. The existing District Jail premises in Mandi will be converted into an Open Jail for women inmates.

To ensure its smooth functioning, the Cabinet gave a nod to create and fill various posts. It okayed the Himachal Pradesh Online Filing and Processing of Court Cases Rules, 2025, under the Revenue Department. These rules will allow revenue courts to receive and process applications, appeals, revisions, reviews and other petitions online.

Additionally, the Cabinet authorised the Himachal Pradesh Rajya Chayan Aayog to determine the examination fees for recruitment tests conducted by the Aayog. It further decided to prepare development plans for the Shri Chintpurni Special Area in Una district, Sarahan Special Area in Shimla district and Bhota Planning Area in Hamirpur district, aiming to regulate the unplanned growth of rural settlements and unchecked commercial development along the national highway.

The Cabinet approved new guidelines related to the requisition of vacancies, the selection process and the issuance of appointment offers across various government departments, where the stage of requisition is over. It was also decided to constitute a Cabinet subcommittee to look into these aspects for future appointments.

It sanctioned the allotment of 350 new stage carriage routes across the state as well as new extra routes based on local demand, for the operation of 18-seater tempo travellers by private operators, to enhance public transport services and improve connectivity.

The Cabinet approved the filling of 81 posts of Medical Officer, including 68 posts of Casualty Medical Officer and 13 posts in various other categories. This decision aims to strengthen emergency services, trauma centres, casualty units, blood banks and tertiary cancer care facilities in government medical colleges and institutions.

Additionally, the Cabinet approved the filling of 11 posts of Subject Matter Specialist in various Krishi Vigyan Kendras to support agricultural extension services.

The Cabinet approved the construction of a commercial complex comprising two high-rise buildings of 14 and 17 storeys at Mohal Chotta Shimla. The project aims to address the city’s growing administrative and commercial needs by offering world-class infrastructure with modern amenities, ample parking and an efficient design layout.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor