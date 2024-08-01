Himachal Cloudburst: One Dead, 28 Missing After Cloudburst In Shimla And Mandi

Recent cloudburst events have caused significant destruction in Thaltukhod, Mandi, and Samej Khad, Shimla. In Thaltukhod, one fatality has been confirmed, with nine individuals still unaccounted for. The disaster has also heavily damaged local homes. Deputy Commissioner Apoorv Devgan reported that the District administration and an NDRF team have been deployed to manage the situation. In Samej Khad, 19 people are missing due to the cloudburst, prompting an immediate response from the SDRF team.

#WATCH | Himachal Pradesh | 19 people are missing after a cloudburst in the Samej Khad of ​​Rampur area in Shimla district. The SDRF team at the spot for the search and rescue operation



The regional Met office has issued an ‘orange’ alert for heavy to very heavy rain, thunderstorms, and lightning in isolated areas of Himachal Pradesh, effective through August 6. The office uses a four-color code system for warnings: green (no action needed), yellow (stay informed), orange (be prepared), and red (take immediate action). Additionally, a ‘yellow’ alert was issued on Wednesday for heavy rain expected at isolated locations starting Friday. The state is anticipated to experience this wet spell until August 6.