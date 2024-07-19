Himachal CM bats for adoption of distinct norms for AMRUT scheme

Chandigarh, July 19 Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu on Friday met Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal Khattar and sought the need to adopt distinct norms for hilly states for sanctioning projects under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transport (AMRUT) Scheme keeping in view the difficult terrain and topography.

He said projects under AMRUT were sanctioned on the basis of population and the current population-based criteria was unsuitable for Himachal Pradesh and needed to be relaxed to take maximum benefit under the scheme.

In his remarks on the occasion, Sukhu also said the recommendations of the 15th Finance Commission should also be reviewed periodically as the cost of projects escalated over time. He said Himachal Pradesh was one of the best-performing states under the Pradhan Mantri Aawas Yojana (PMAY) and urged for funds to be released for PMAY-II once the funds under PMAY-I were fully utilised.

The Chief Minister urged the Central government to amend the tender policy system, reducing the period from 60 days to 10 days to accelerate the pace of development works.

The Union Minister praised the performance of Himachal Pradesh and assured full support from the Union government. He said a proposal for developing a new township at Jathia Devi near Shimla has been received and was under process. He said solid waste management plants may be set up in municipal corporations because big projects were not feasible in a small state like Himachal Pradesh.

He said the concept of Sanjha Bazar should be explored in Himachal Pradesh so that self-help groups could sell their products in one place to earn their livelihood. The Union Minister suggested to the state to increase power production and the state should ensure maximum utilisation of running water to harness the hydropower potential.

