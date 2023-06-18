Himachal CM directs Govt departments to switch over to e-office

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 18 : Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday approved the first e-file of the Information and Technology Department on an e-office application developed by the National Informatics Centre (NIC).

He directed all the Administrative Secretaries, heads of Departments and Deputy Commissioners of the State to switch over to e-office to facilitate the people of the State.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister said that the budget speech had already outlined plans to introduce e-office applications in H.P. Secretariat, all the Directorates and field offices by 1st July 2023.

He said that the State Government aims to incorporate modern technology into the government sector to enhance efficiency and transparency in the functioning of the Government departments. He said that this digital transformation will ensure that all the departments make the switch to the e-office system.

Sukhu emphasized that the e-office system would reduce reliance on physical documents, resulting in cost savings and improved efficiency. Furthermore, this system allows for remote and secure access to documents, enhancing accessibility for the officers.

The Chief Minister said that the e-office system would streamline the administrative processes by digitizing documents and reducing paperwork. This will lead to quick retrieval of information, easier collaboration and will increase overall productivity.

Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi, Principal Advisor (Media) to Chief Minister Naresh Chauhan, Secretary IT Abhishek Jain, Secretary Health M. Sudha Devi, Principal Private Secretary to Chief Minister Vivek Bhatia, Director IT Mukesh Repaswal, Director Technical Education Vivek Chandel and other senior officers were also present on the occasion among others.

