Himachal CM highlights challenges owing to economic, natural calamities

Mandi, Dec 11 Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, while addressing the people during the Jan Sankalp Sammelan organised here on Thursday, highlighted challenges faced by the state government during past three years owing to economic, political and natural calamities and how they resolutely confronted them.

The Chief Minister said the previous BJP government left the burden of a debt of Rs 75,000 crore to the state exchequer due to its extravagance and financial mismanagement.

The current state government has been compelled to take loans merely to repay this liability, Chief Minister Sukhu added.

In addition, even the responsibility of paying employee's arrears amounting to Rs 10,000 crore was also left on the present government, he said.

He noted that the previous BJP government sold 4,500 bighas of land for only Rs 1.12 crore in the name of a customised package without registry.

"Our (Congress-led state) government is committed to safeguarding the state's resources and interests of the people... the rights of the people of Himachal Pradesh would not be allowed to be plundered. Significant decisions had been taken to make Himachal Pradesh a self-reliant and prosperous state, while firmly asserting our rightful claims before the Centre and neighbouring states," he said.

The Chief Minister added that in the Wildflower Hall case, the state government secured a legal victory, ensuring an annual income of Rs 20 crore for the state.

He said due to the efforts of the state government, royalty from the Karchham-Wangtoo project had increased from 12 to 18 per cent, which would bring an additional annual revenue of Rs 150 crore.

While the previous BJP government earned merely Rs 450 crore in four years by renewing liquor vends, CM Sukhu said: "our (Congress) government generated the same amount within just one year through the excise policy".

The Chief Minister added that the BJP was resorting to misleading and personal attacks.

"Even his use of an Alto car was made a subject of petty criticism. However, our government's performance would ensure a return to power in 2027, with a 52-seater Volvo."

He said that true servants of public life fear no one and by 2027, Himachal Pradesh would become a self-reliant state.

CM Sukhu added that the public welfare is of paramount importance for the present Congress government in the state.

"Immediately after assuming office, the state government implemented the Mukhyamantri Sukh-Ashray Yojana under which through legislation, orphaned children had been adopted as 'Children of the State'. This is not a political guarantee but an outcome of compassionate thinking."

The Chief Minister also highlighted the state government's extensive efforts to support disaster-affected people during the recent natural calamity.

The Chief Minister said that the decision to restore Old Pension Scheme (OPS) is not politically motivated but taken to ensure social security for employees and their family members.

Reaffirming the Congress' commitment to public service and national interest, he said the party had sacrificed two Prime Ministers for the unity and integrity of the nation.

He urged the people to support the state government's efforts in becoming a self-reliant state within the next two years.

He said together "we would transform the destiny and the image of Himachal Pradesh".

