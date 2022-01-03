Himachal CM launches Covid vaccination for children

Shimla, Jan 3 Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Monday launched the statewide Covid-19 vaccination campaign for children in the 15-18 age group from the Government Vijay Senior Secondary School (Boys) in Mandi town.

Class 12 (Arts) student Ravi Kumar became the first to get first dose of Covaxin vaccine under the inoculation drive.

Addressing the media, the Chief Minister appealed to the people to come forward to get vaccinated as it was only way to protect themselves from the virus.

He said in Himachal Pradesh about 3.57 lakh youngsters in the 15-18 age group would be administered the jabs.

Thakur said 4,259 educational institutions would be covered under this campaign which includes 2,801 government, 1,402 private and 56 other educational institutions.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor