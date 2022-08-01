Himachal CM presides over cultural night of Minjar fair

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur on Sunday presided over the cultural night of the Minjar fair at Chamba Chaugan.

The Chief Minister released Minjar souvenir brought out by the Organizing Committee.

"I had the privilege of participating in a grand procession on the concluding day of Minjar Mahotsav in Chamba today. Along with this, according to traditional belief, Minjar was flown in the Ravi river. We enjoyed wrestling matches at the historic Chamba Chaugan and rewarded the winners of various competitions," Thakur tweeted in Hindi.

Addressing the people on the occasion, Thakur said that fairs and festivals were an integral part of the rich cultural heritage and repository of the state.

Chairman of the Organizing Committee and Deputy Commissioner DC Rana presented a memento to Chief Minister Thakur.

Bollywood singer Mamta Sharma was also present and performed on the occasion.

Deputy Speaker HP Vidhan Sabha Hans Raj, Chief Whip Bikram Jaryal, Local MLA Pawan Nayyar, MLA Jia Lal, district BJP President Jasbir Nagpal, Chairman APMC DS Thakur and other leaders of the district were present on the occasion among others.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor