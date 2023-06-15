Himachal CM Sukhu calls on Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 15 : Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu called on Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla at Raj Bhavan, Shimla on Thursday.

Taking to Twitter CM Sukhu said, "Courtesy call on Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla at Raj Bhavan Shimla on Thursday."

On Wednesday, CM Sukhu administrated a meeting to review the developmental projects being undertaken in the State with the assistance of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and stressed upon early completion of tourism projects.

In addition to this, CM Sukhu stated that the state government had allotted Rs 4,000 crore in order to promote 'Green' tourism. And also, Rs 70 crores had been allotted to promote adventure tourism at Pong dam in Kangra district.

"The State Government was promoting the green industry in the state and the Government was going to spend Rs 4,000 crore on the green tourism industry which will go a long way in enhancing the influx of tourists. He said that the State Government has allocated Rs 70 crore for commencing adventure tourism at Pong Dam in Kangra district which will provide employment and self-employment opportunities to the local youth", said CM Sukhu.

The Chief Minister also directed that the buildings be effectively utilized and called for the revival and transfer of any redundant projects to other departments to ensure their early commencement.

CM Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu also emphasized the high-quality construction work in all the PWD (Public Works Department) project works. He also instructed the department to prioritize the construction of tunnels for new road projects for the convenience of both local residents and tourists which would go a long way in saving the time and money of the commuters.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor