Himachal CM to inaugurate border tourism activities from Shipki-La on June 10

Shimla, May 20 Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu will inaugurate the border tourism activities from Shipki-La in Kinnaur district on June 10, besides flagging off the Sadbhawana Cycle rally on the occasion, the government said on Tuesday.

The state government has asked the Ministry of Defence to allow tourism activities in the state's border areas of Lepcha, Shipki-La, Giu and Rani Kanda.

Now, tourists visiting these border areas have to show Aadhar cards to the authorities and can explore the beauty of these areas.

These initiatives will go a long way in promoting tourism in the bordering areas, benefitting the local people and strengthening their economy.

Earlier, a meeting in this regard was held with the senior officers of the Army on April 19.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister, while presiding over a high-level meeting with officers of the Indian Army and the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) here on Tuesday, directed them to expedite road projects to reap the maximum benefit to the people residing close to the international boundary.

He said that he would also raise the issue of establishing Himachal Scouts Battalion with the Union government.

He added that the specialised force composed predominately of local youth well versed to the terrains and conditions, will significantly enhance the operational readiness along the border areas of the state.

He said that he will also take up the matter of setting up an airport at Rangreek in the Spiti Valley to promote tourism.

He also discussed various ongoing road projects and assured full support of the government to the BRO in executing them.

He added that the Nithalthach-Harshil road project would be declared as strategically important project and execute this project on priority.

This will ensure connectivity between Himachal Pradesh and Uttrakhand leading to boost tourism and trade, CM Sukhu said.

The Chief Minister instructed the BRO to expedite Sansari-Killar-Thirot-Tandi road and provide better road connectivity to the people residing in these areas.

He said that 35 per cent work on this project has already been completed and the BRO should speed up the project for making it early operational.

General Officer Commanding (Uttar Bharat Area), Lieutenant General G.D. Mishra, apprised the Chief Minister that the Army would establish apple processing plant and will also organise a medical camp for cataract surgery in June to benefit the people of border areas.

