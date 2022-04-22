Himachal court seeks report on condition of jails

Shimla, April 22 The Himachal Pradesh High Court has directed the state government regarding the condition of jails on a petition taken up suo moto as public interest litigation on the directive of the Supreme Court regarding inhuman conditions in 1,382 prisons across country.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Mohammad Rafiq and Justice Jyotsna Rewal Dua asked the state to place on record the exact status of the construction of the new buildings of District Jails in Nalagarh, Kullu, Mandi, and Solan towns.

Also, the state has been told to give a specific statement as to within what period of time the remaining construction work will be completed.

Listing the matter for next hearing on May 5, the court asked to place on record the position of vacancies in jails and time-frame for filling the vacancies.

It also passed order to provide services of at least one female gynecologist to women prisoners in Central Jail of Kanda, near here, once in a week from nearby government hospitals. Also, to provide counsellor or psychologist to the prisoners permanently.

The bench also sought a report about the facility of creche for convicts, or undertrial prisoners.

