Himachal Governor aims to make state free from drugs

Shimla, March 14 Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla on Tuesday said it would be his priority to make the state free from drugs and appealed to the people to cooperate at every level so that "we can save the youth from falling prey to drug abuse".

Presiding over a meeting of senior officers of the Police Department held at Raj Bhavan here on drug abuse and illegal trafficking, he was categorically clear in saying that the Panchayati Raj and educational institutions, non-governmental organisations, community-based organisations, research institutes, experts and common man can immensely contribute and play an important role in making the society drug-free.

He said the police force along with other social organisations has a great responsibility to spread awareness amongst the masses.

Besides, the issue could be discussed in length and measures to be adopted to tackle drug menace to be taken up with the civil and police authorities of the bordering states that will help routing this evil thoroughly.

Shukla said the issue was also part of discussion when he called upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi after becoming the Governor of Himachal Pradesh.

A planned strategy has to be chalked out to fight this social evil. He expressed contentment that the police department is doing its job well to capture illegal drugs in day-to-day checkpoints and is also spreading awareness in society about drug abuse and its consequences.

Shukla said Himachal Pradesh is also known for its tourism potential thereby adding to its economy but under the pretext of tourism "we won't allow free flow of drugs in the state".

"The illegal drug trade is now spreading like an organised crime and the police needs to be more vigilant to capture the kingpins of this organised crime and to conduct sudden checks at state barriers."

He lauded the efforts of State CID for starting a special campaign 'Pradhav'. He said such efforts could prove effective in creating awareness against drug abuse.

Earlier, Director General of Police Sanjay Kundu thanked the Governor for convening an important meeting in this regard. He apprised the Governor about the effective steps and action being taken by the police force on the issue.

During the meeting 10 Superintendents of Police from different districts also shared their experiences.



