Himachal High Court grants bail under new criminal law

Shimla, July 4 The Himachal Pradesh High Court on Thursday granted bail under the new criminal law, the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), in a SC/ST Act case.

An FIR was registered on July 1 against petitioner Baldev Singh in Jawalamukhi town in Kangra district for the commission of offences punishable under Sections 3 (1)(r) and 3 (1)(s) of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, and Sections 352 and 351(2) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.

Counsel Ganesh Barowalia, while arguing the case, said the petitioner "is of old age and the allegations are vague and not specific" and the high court granted bail

"Keeping in view the nature of the offence, it is ordered that the petitioner be released on interim bail subject to his furnishing of a personal bond of Rs 25,000…The petitioner is directed to join the investigation as and when directed to do so," said Justice Rakesh Kainthla, while listing the case's next hearing on July 14.

Three new criminal laws -- the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam -- came into effect across the country on July 1.

