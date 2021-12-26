Himachal 'Krishi Sakhis' now advocate natural farming

Shimla, Dec 26 Started three years ago, Prakritik Kheti Khushhal Kisan Yojana, a state government-funded programme that supports natural farming, has now roped in 502 ‘Krishi Sakhis or farm women friends, for training to enable them to boost agricultural production with lower costs through natural ways. They will simultaneously spread the message to other members of the fair sex too.

Until recently the farmers, largely small and marginal, did not fully reap the benefits of their productive land even with escalating costs. The reason: the deterioration of soil owing to the overuse of pesticides and fertilizers.

Agriculture experts told that the potential of women to drive rural development is enormous, despite many challenges and obstacles.

The ‘Krishi Sakhis' are now being trained to find ways to adapt to non-chemical, low-cost and climate-resilient farming.

"Since the women are the main work force in agriculture across the country, it is always effective if they are trained and the message is spread through them," Suneel Chandel, Consultant

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor