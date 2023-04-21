Himachal Minister Anirudh Singh flags off Himalayan Cycle Race in Shimla

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], April 21 : A total of 88 bikers from 21 cities across the country are participating in the MTB (Mountain Biking) Himalayan Cycle Race which was flagged off in the hills of the Himalayas in Shimla.

The Rural Development and Panchayatiraj Minister of Himachal Pradesh, rudh Singh flagged off the cyclists from the Ridge ground at Shimla on Friday evening.

The riders will go through the dense forests, the rocky paths and the hard tarring in the Himalayas here during the next three days. The Himalayan Cycle Race holds heritage rides here in the streets and roads of Shimla.

The orgzer of HASTHAPA (Himachal Pradesh Adventure Sports and Tourism Promotion Association), Ashish Sood said that the 10th edition of the MTB cycle race will have a distance of over 130 kms in and around Shimla.

He said that the HASTAPHA has been orgzing the MTB Himalaya here for the past 17 years in the state. And this ride is the 10th edition which was started as MTB Shimla in 2023.

"We have a total distance of nearly 130 kms out of which 4 kms loop will be a tough competitive ride. During this three-day ride, 88 participants from 21 cities and 12 states of India are taking part in 6 categories. We have the under 16, under 19, master solo, grandmaster solo and two categories of females also. This is the first time we have had the highest 11 female participants. The objective is to promote it as a sport and also to promote Eco-tourism in the region. As we all know our cities are choking, we need to commute cycles to reduce the pollution of cars. It's amazing how we have 4 riders in the beginning and today we are 25 riders from Shimla and a total of 40 from Himachal Pradesh. The young cyclists of the state are participating with enthusiasm, we have two boys of 11 years of age who will take part in the Hard Mountain bike stage race too. We have a total of 17 kids under the age of 15 years. This is a big achievement," he added.

This year 11 female participants are taking part in MTB Shimla which is the highest ever in this race.

"This is my second time here, it is going to a good elevation and a good downhill. Women are born leaders. Riding in the plains is easy here in the Mountains we have lush green meadows, paths filled with stone and thrilling routes. The valleys and beauty of the Himalayas are fascinating, I am enthusiastic for the race," said Rupali Beri, a female participant from Punjab.

The participants who have come here from different parts of India are enthusiastic to be here. A 49-year-old cyclist from Chennai said that it keeps you on your feet and energizes you.

"Himalayas are very exciting. I came here for the 2nd time, it is good for health and keeps oneself fit. Cycling is good for everyone, for common people of any age. I am excited to go for it," said Krishana Swami, a participant from Chennai.

The youngest of Shimla are excited to be a part of the race. There are nearly 20 riders below the age group of 15 years this year in the race.

"I am 11 years of age and I am very much excited to be part of this race. I am taking part for the second time in this race. I will try to do my best. I would say more people should come forward and do mountain biking and avoid pollution of vehicles," said Kaustav, a young 11-year-old participant.

The Panchayati Raj and Rural Development Minister of state who flagged off the race said that it is important for environmental promotion and also for the fitness of youth and keep them away from drugs. The government is planning to develop a cycling path for commuters here in Shimla and in surrounding areas.

