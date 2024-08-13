Himachal minister reviews township project aims to decongest Shimla

Shimla, Aug 13 Himachal Pradesh Town and Country Planning, Housing Minister Rajesh Dharmani on Tuesday presided over a review meeting concerning the Mountain City township project at Jathia Devi, the much-delayed township project near the Shimla airport with an aim to decongest the state capital.

Dharmani, the Chairman of Himachal Pradesh Urban Development Authority (HIMUDA), emphasised the importance of prioritising the commencement of work on the available land in the first phase.

He stressed that this initial progress is vital to bolster public confidence, which has been building over time and to inspire investor confidence in the project. He also directed that the project must incorporate green initiatives to align with sustainable development goals.

In addition to setting these priorities, the minister instructed officials to coordinate with district authorities to expedite the transfer of land necessary for the project's progression.

CEO-cum-Secretary of HIMUDA, Sandeep Kumar, conducted the preceding meeting and provided an update on the current status of the Mountain City project at Jathia Devi.

Chief Engineer (Works) Surinder Kumar Vashisht presented a detailed overview of the detailed project report (DPR) submitted to the government of India, while the Executive Director of HIMUDA shared the latest information on land status at Jathia Devi.

Further insights were provided by TATA Consulting Engineers Ltd, which delivered an in-depth presentation on the Jathia Devi project. AGISAC representatives also contributed by presenting on the geo-tagging of HIMUDA properties.

The government has already acquired 35 hectares for the project, 12 km from the state capital. The government had sent a Rs 1,374 crore proposal to the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Development for the project for approval.

The previous Congress government headed by Virbhadra Singh had signed an agreement with a Singapore-based company for the project, but it didn’t materialise. The project turned unviable after restrictions were imposed on construction and the number of floors that could be built within the Shimla Planning Area.

