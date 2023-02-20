Himachal Police seize over 7 kg Charas from Kullu

Officials of Himachal Pradesh Police on Monday nabbed two persons and seized over seven kilos of contraband drugs from two different places in Hill State.

About 5.70 kg of cannabis were seized under the Manali police station in Himachal Pradesh, officials said, adding that a case has been registered against a 24-year-old person, namely Kamlesh in this regard.

"Remainder 2.072 kg of cannabis was recovered from the possession of Les Raj (30) during Nakabandi at Chanjla Road Soyal-Tandla, officials said that adding that the person has been arrested.

Cases have been registered under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) in both cases.

Police's investigation into this matter is underway. Further investigation is awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

