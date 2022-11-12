Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022: Amit Shah urges 'mothers, sisters, youth' to vote in maximum numbers

After PM Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah appeals to all voters of Himachal Pradesh, especially “mothers, sisters and youth” to cast their franchise in today's polls. He also urged them to “elect a strong government by voting in maximum numbers for the golden tomorrow of the state,” as his tweet on Saturday, roughly translated from Hindi, read.

Voting timings for the Himachal assembly polls are from 8 AM to 5 PM on Saturday (November 12). the Election Commission has set up a total of 7,884 polling stations including three auxiliary polling stations in far flung areas. Of these, there are 789 vulnerable booths and 397 critical ones. The BJP had whitewashed the 2017 elections, winning 44 of the 68 seats while Congress managed to bag only 21. The counting of votes and declaration of results will take place on December 8.