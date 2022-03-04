Himachal Pradesh Budget 2022: Government announced Rs. 583 crores for the agriculture sector

The Himachal Pradesh government has released a fund of Rs. 583 crores for the agriculture sector. The CM also announced the provision of Rs. 198 crores for the irrigation sector. 540 crore will be spent in the field of horticulture in a year. 5 Kau Centuries and a farm for hill cows will be established announced by the government.

Earlier, the government announced NABARD funded Rs. 150 crores to MLA priority fund. In which MLA voluntary fund increased to 12 lakhs. Also, the government decided to continue the Ujjwala scheme and announced, three free cylinders in a year the economically weaker sections will get three free cylinders on new connections. Four new grain markets will be opened.