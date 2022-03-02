Himachal Pradesh Budget 2022: Know what farmers demanded to Himachal Pradesh government in budget 2022

The budget for 2022-23 of Himachal Pradesh is to be present on 4th March. CM Jai Ram Thakur will lead this year's budget. And people are expecting many things from this year's budget due to the increasing rate of unemployment in the state, the government's main focus would be on employment in the state. But the farmers are also the main concern of the government in budget 2022-23. However the farmers and gardener have put their demands forward, that to give grants on fertilizers, seeds, medicines, anti hell nets, anti hell guns, various agricultural implements.

As the government has too many things to solve, the state also has increasing debt. The current debt of the Himachal Pradesh government is increasing continuously, it now stands at 60 thousand crores, and about 56% goes in salary, pension, loan principal, and interest installment while only about 44 percent is saved for development works. The central government also advises the state that the budget should not exceed four percent of the total annual gross state domestic product.