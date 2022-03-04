Himachal Pradesh Budget 2022: Major announcements in Himachal Pradesh Budget 2022

Major announcements in Himachal Pradesh Budget 2022

Lata Mangeshkar Music College will be opened in Himachal Pradesh. Award will be given in the name of Lata Mangeshkar for the encouragement of local artists. Buddhist Philosophy Institute will be established in Tabo of Spiti. 20 crores will be spent to build the indoor stadium and complex.

Rainwater harvesting policy will be made with the help of a German government organization. A digital library will be set up for students preparing for competitive exams. An early warning system of landslides will be started in Kinnaur. The government's income is estimated to increase by 15% this year as compared to last year.

An additional cess of Re 1 was imposed on the bottle of liquor. Now a cess of Rs 2 will be charged, the income from the cess will be spent for the cow dynasty.

Announcement of opening of cyber police stations in Dharamshala and Mandi. 4 new fire stations will be opened. Rent allowance of home guard personnel will be increased, daily allowance will be given on going out of the district.

Announcement of giving 30 thousand government jobs in a year.

The model tender has been brought for outsourced workers and pays sleep will have to be given. The honorarium of Anganwadi workers has been increased. Now they will get 9 thousand rupees per month. The honorarium of Anganwadi assistants has also been increased. The honorarium of Asha workers is now Rs 4700. It's been a month.



