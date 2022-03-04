Himachal Pradesh Budget 2022: Pension for old age group to be increase

In Himachal Pradesh, the people above sixty years will get pension giving exemption in income limit. The age limit for old-age pension has been reduced to 60 years. Everyone above 60 years will get social security pension. There will be complete relaxation in the age limit. 40 thousand new people will get social security pension. An announcement was made to increase the pension of leprosy patients from 60 to 69 years from Rs 850 to 1000. Announcement to increase pension from 1000 to 1150 rupees for Divyang, widows, single women. Announcement to increase the pension of 1500 to 1700 rupees for the elderly above 70 years of age, more than 70 percent is disabled.

Earlier, the government released the provision of 469 crores for animal husbandry, in the Himachal Pradesh budget 2022-23.