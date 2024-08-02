Himachal Pradesh Cloudburst: 4 Dead, 49 Missing As Restoration Efforts Underway in Rampur

Restoration efforts are ongoing in Rampur Bushahr, Himachal Pradesh, following a cloudburst incident that occurred yesterday. State Minister Rajesh Dharmani reported that the disaster has resulted in 4 fatalities, with 49 individuals still unaccounted for.

"The CM has conducted a high-level meeting in the Secretariat. He tried to visit the affected area, but it was not possible due to bad weather conditions. Kullu, Shimla and Mandi districts have been badly affected by the disaster. As per the information received, a total of 49 people are missing, and 4 people have died. There has been extensive damage to the property. An alert has been issued in the whole region. Our search operation will be conducted till we find all the missing persons," Dharmani said.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced that State Minister Jagat Singh Negi is on-site, and teams from the NDRF, Army, and other agencies are actively engaged in rescue and search operations.

"Rescue and relief operations are in full swing. I am going to visit the spot from where the most number of people are missing if the sunlight comes out, the rescue operation can be carried out with much more speed we can recover the bodies only when sunlight comes out currently, around 49 people are missing our current motive is to rescue the 4 trapped people and recover the bodies trapped under the debris. I request the tourists not to go near waterfalls and rivers." said the