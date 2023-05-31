Himachal Pradesh continues to get widespread rain

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], May 31 : Himachal Pradesh's capital Shimla continued to get rain on Wednesday. Shimla was among the places in Himachal Pradesh where IMD declared an Orange alert on Wednesday. The state has been getting rain since last week.

The amount of rain that has been received in the previous week was the highest in the month of May for the state. According to the Meteorological Department, from May 24 to 31, 342% more rainfall than normal has been recorded in the state.

According to IMD in the month of May, there has been 84% more rainfall than normal in the state. As per IMD data before 2023, there was 315% more rainfall than normal rainfall in 2015. So this year it has been the highest ever rain recorded in the month of May.

A huge drop in temperature has also been registered in Himachal Pradesh, the maximum temperature is 7 degrees below normal, while the minimum temperature has registered a drop of 4 degrees below normal.

Most of the people in Shimla are seen with sweaters and jackets only. The weather is going to remain bad in the state till June 4. In such a situation, tourists have been instructed to keep warm clothes with them if they want to visit Shimla.

"It is raining and it is so cold. These rains are not good. Though there was no snow, it is very cold. Even in our villages, the cold and hailstorm has destroyed the crop there. We used to wear a single shirt in this month. Now we have to wear sweaters and jackets," said Pawan Kumar, a local resident.

Significantly, due to the constantly changing weather in Himachal Pradesh, a considerable drop in temperature has been registered. The biggest reason for this is also that there is snowfall in the high mountain areas of Himachal. Tourists are benefiting the most due to the low temperature. Presently the temperature in the plains is running beyond 40 degrees, but in Himachal Pradesh, the minimum temperature in most of the areas in Himachal Pradesh is running below 20 degrees.

"The weather is very bad, it is very cold here. It is said that the weather will remain cold for the next two or three days. This year there was less snowfall. It is creating trouble for the people.," said Pawan Kumar.

The head of the Meteorological Department of Himachal Pradesh, Surendra Paul said that all the old records were broken only after a lot of Western Disturbance became active in the month of May. Even today, an alert has been issued for heavy rain and strong winds in most areas of Himachal Pradesh. Due to the rains in the last week of May, maximum natural resources have been charged in Himachal Pradesh, as well as there is a lot of moisture which will be beneficial for the crops. The arrival of the monsoon in Himachal Pradesh is in the month of June, but due to heavy rains in the pre-monsoon itself, there is a possibility that this time there will be less cloud cover in the monsoon.

"There has been widespread rainfall in Himachal Pradesh during the past 24 hours and in Sirmaur there has been the highest rain at 60MM. As far as overall rainfall records in the month of May are concerned it has been the highest ever rainfall. We have data since 2004 and in 2015 and 2023 are high this year it is the highest and the remaining years have very less. We are also trying to find out if some old ones are available but there is no possibility of this much high as there has been 84% high rain from the normal in the month of May. The temperatures have also dropped by 7 degree Celsius and these temperatures since April have been below normal. There has been snowfall in Pangi and in Extreme heights of Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur district," said Surender Paul, Head of IMD Himachal.

He said that the monsoon rains will be low from the normal in the state. "The rain will continue in the region in May as well, the monsoon rains are expected to be less this year as per the present conditions. There is an expected 92% precipitation this year during the monsoon. ," said Paul.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor