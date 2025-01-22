Himachal Pradesh Cyber Crime: Man Loses Rs 30 Lakh to Fraudulent Gaming App Scam

The temptation to make quick money online can lead to serious financial losses, as seen in a recent case in Solan district, Himachal Pradesh. A local resident lost Rs 30 lakh after being drawn into a scam involving a gaming app that promised huge winnings. Reports indicate that the individual made 135 transactions, ultimately resulting in a major financial loss.

Initially, the victim made a profit of Rs 1.5 lakh from a small investment in the app. This early success fueled their desire to earn even more, leading to further investments. Unfortunately, as losses accrued, the individual realized they had been scammed.

The victim reported the fraud by calling the cyber helpline at 1930, a toll-free number that allows people to file complaints about cyber-crimes and offers advice on how to avoid similar scams.

Investigations found that the fraudulent gaming app has international links, which helps it deceive unsuspecting users. Mohit Chawla, the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Cyber Crime, called this case a shocking example of extensive fraud related to gaming apps. He stressed the need to check the legitimacy of online platforms before investing money.

“We continuously urge people not to invest in such apps without proper verification,” Chawla said. “Most of these incidents happen due to a lack of caution.”

In 2024, Himachal Pradesh recorded 11,892 complaints of cybercrimes, highlighting the increasing frequency of such incidents. Authorities are urging the public to remain alert and report any suspicious activities promptly to reduce the risk of cyber fraud.