Himachal Pradesh Election 2022: Priyanka Gandhi promises 1 lakh jobs, Old Pension Scheme, Har Ghar Lakshmi Yojna

Priyanka said that the Congress will keep its promises in Himachal as well, citing the work done in Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan. If Congress is elected to power in the November 12 Assembly elections, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra repeated Friday, that her party will create 1 lakh jobs, reintroduce the Old Pension Scheme, and offer financial support of Rs 1,500 to every woman in Himachal Pradesh.

1 lakh jobs would be created by the Congress… Bhupesh Baghel, the Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, is seated here. In the last three years, he has created 5 lakh jobs. The Old Pension Scheme has also been adopted by him, Vadra claimed. Further, she said that the Congress government had made 1.30 million jobs in Rajasthan and that Chhattisgarh has the lowest unemployment rate right now. If the Congress is elected to power, according to Vadra, the decision to offer 1 lakh employment to the youth of Himachal Pradesh will be finalised in the first cabinet meeting. She stated that the first cabinet meeting will also decide whether to reintroduce the old pension scheme. Attacking the state government, she said that 63,000 government positions are empty and that under the BJP administration, Himachal had “drowned” in debt.

Himachal has been witnessing a bipolar contest between Congress and the BJP but Aam Aadmi Party is also trying to make its presence felt this time. The Congress declared its first list of 46 candidates for the upcoming elections in the state. with the party fielding senior leaders including Kaul Singh Thakur, Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu, Mukesh Agnihotri, Asha Kumari and Chander Kumar.Vikramaditya Singh, son of former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh, has again been fielded from Shimla Rural. Himachal Pradesh will go to the polls on November 12 and the counting of votes will be held on December 8. Previously, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured 44 seats while Congress won 21 seats.