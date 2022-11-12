Himachal Pradesh election: 55 lakh voters to chose 68 representatives

Himachal Pradesh will hold elections to the legislative assembly for 68 representatives today. Citizens eligible to cast vote will be exercising their democratic right from 8:00 am to 5:30 pm. In the 2017 Assembly elections, BJP bagged 44 seats.

There are 55,74,793 electorates in total, of which 55,07,261 are general voters and 67,532 are service voters, according to the details. In addition to this, there are 43,173 young voters who are at least 18 years old seats out of total of 68 constituencies, while Congress managed to secure only 21 seats.The Election Commission has laid emphasis on special preparations to increase voter turnout. The votes will be counted and the results will be declared on December 8, 2022.