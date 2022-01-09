Himachal Pradesh imposes more restrictions; all govt offices to remain closed on weekends

Himachal Pradesh government on Sunday imposed more restrictions amid rising covid cases. All governemnt offices will be remain closed on weekends, to work on weekdays at 50% staff presence. All social/religious gatherings will be banned. DMs allowed to decide timing of shops/markets. Order to remain in effect till Jan 24.

"All offices of government departments/ PSUs/ local bodies/ autonomous bodies, including the HP Secretariat, will remain closed on Saturdays and Sundays and these offices will operate with 50 per cent attendance on working days," the order issued by state Chief Secretary Ram Subhag Singh said.

"These restrictions will not be on offices dealing with emergency or essential services such as health, police, fire, banks, electricity, water and sanitation, public transport, telecom, excise, budget and related incident services/activities etc," it added.

Academic, sport, entertainment, cultural and political gatherings are permitted up to 50 per cent of the capacity of venue, subject to a maximum of 100 people in indoor areas and 300 people in open spaces, it added.

