Himachal Pradesh Landslide: PM Modi Expresses Grief Over Loss of Lives; Announces Ex-Gratia of Rs 2 Lakh for Families of Victims

Himachal Pradesh Landslide News: Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the loss of lives in a landslide in Bilaspur district on Tuesday, October 7, 2025. At least 18 passengers were killed when a private bus was buried under a massive landslide. Three people were rescued from the debris.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the Prime Minister’s Office said, “Saddened by the loss of lives due to a mishap in Bilaspur, Himachal Pradesh. My thoughts are with the affected people and their families during this difficult time. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000: PM @narendramodi”