Himachal Pradesh: Liquor shops to remain shut during assembly elections

Liquor shops will remain closed from 5 pm of November 10 till 5 pm of November 12. The 'dry day' will also be observed on the December 8, the day when Himachal Pradesh Assembly 2022 results will be announced. The decision to observe the 'dry days' has been taken to ensure free, fair and peaceful Himachal Assembly polls.

The Election Commission has announced that the voting for the 68 Assembly seats in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly election 2022 will take place on November 12. The poll panel will declare the Himachal Pradesh election results on 8 December. Meanwhile,BJP president J P Nadda will release on Friday the party's 'vision document' (manifesto) for the elections.The BJP is in power in the hill state and is pulling out all the stops to remain in the saddle.