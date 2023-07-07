Himachal Pradesh: Railway operations suspended on Koti-Sanwara track amid heavy rains

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 7 : A railway track between Koti Railway Station and Sanwara Railway Station at Tunnel No. 10 was closed on Thursday following floods after heavy rain in the capital, Shimla, according to the railway office.

The railway track was blocked due to floods around 4:30 pm in the evening. Additionally, the railway office said, two evening trains from Shimla were delayed by one hour or so.

"Two trains from Kalka to Shimla were delayed by almost four hours. They are stranded at Dharampur (located in the Solan district). All passengers are safe. The restoration is underway and is expected to restore the train traffic within an hour", said the officials from the railway office.

Notably, according to the officials, the incessant rains caused a major loss to the infrastructure of the state. It also led to the loss of lives. Several roads and highways were blocked following the rains.

The monsoon hit the state on June 24.

