Himachal Pradesh reports 315 new COVID-19 cases, one death in last 24 hours

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], April 19 : Himachal Pradesh reported 315 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the tally of active cases to 1672, the state health department informed through a bulletin on Wednesday.

One death was reported in the past 24 hours while 431 people recovered in the same period, it said.

Last week on Thursday, the state government decided to make wearing masks mandatory in hospitals. The health department at the state Cabinet meeting gave a presentation of the Covid preparedness in the state.

The Cabinet has also appealed to the people not to pc as the virus is mild. Cabinet Minister Harshvardhan Chauhan said, "Today cabinet has made it mandatory to wear masks in the hospitals so that there is nothing to pc about, the situation is normal in the state, and everything is under control."

After six days of a nationwide falling trend in COVID cases, India reported a hike on Wednesday with 10,542 new infections, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The country had seen a declining graph in the past five days from April 14 to April 18 when 11,109 and 7,633 cases were reported respectively. India recorded 9,111 on April 17, 10,093 on April 16, and 10,753 on April 15.

