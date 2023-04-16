Himachal Pradesh reports 56 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], April 16 : Himachal Pradesh reported 56 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the tally of active cases to 1,869, the state health department informed through a bulletin on Sunday.

One death was reported in the past 24 hours while 260 people recovered in the same period, it said.

Earlier on Thursday, amid the increasing COVID-19 cases in Himachal Pradesh, the state government decided to make wearing masks mandatory in hospitals. The health department at the state Cabinet meeting gave a presentation of the Covid preparedness in the state.

The Cabinet has also appealed to the people not to pc as the virus is mild. Cabinet Minister Harshvardhan Chauhan said, "Today cabinet has made it mandatory to wear masks in the hospitals so that there is nothing to pc about, the situation is normal in the state, and everything is under control."

Meanwhile, the country recorded 10,093 new cases of coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours, as per the daily health bulletin released by the Union Health Ministry released on Sunday. According to the Health Ministry, India's active caseload currently stands at 57,542 which is 0.13 per cent of the total cases.

